Hummus in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve hummus
More about Stacked and Folded - Evanston
Stacked and Folded - Evanston
824 Noyes St, Evanston
|Hummus and Falafel Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy falafel, hummus, feta cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, with Tzatziki and spicy chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Hummus Panini
|$11.95
House-made hummus, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mixed greens served on multi grain bread
|Hummus Falafel Wrap
|$14.00