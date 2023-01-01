Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve hummus

Stacked and Folded - Evanston

824 Noyes St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and Falafel Wrap$13.95
Crispy falafel, hummus, feta cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, S&F slaw, with Tzatziki and spicy chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hummus Panini$11.95
House-made hummus, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mixed greens served on multi grain bread
Hummus Falafel Wrap$14.00
More about Stacked and Folded - Evanston
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Hummus Platter$12.00
More about Bluestone

