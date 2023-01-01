Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Lucky Platter

514 Main St, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$14.79
More about The Lucky Platter
Banner pic

 

DeSalvo's Pizza

1945 Central St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sandwich$14.00
A Trio of Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Tomato, Onions, Arugula, Pickled Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about DeSalvo's Pizza

Map

Map

