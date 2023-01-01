Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve jambalaya

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
JAMBALAYA FESTIVAL: DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)$59.00
56th JAMBALAYA FESTIVAL, GONZALES, LOUISIANA (Fri- Wed)
SALAD
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Blackened fresh Atlantic salmon spears over mixed greens with avocado, toasted corn, pico de gallo tortilla crisps and cilantro ranch dressing
ENTRÉE
P. MOON JAMBALAYA
Traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of
peppers & spice YA! YA!
SEAFOOD BIG MAMOU
A Prairie Moon favorite! Gulf shrimp, scallops and crawfish tails in a savory tomato-cayenne simmer sauce over rice
BUTTERCRUMB SOURDOUGH BREAD & BUTTER
MADELEINES & STRAWBERRIES
4 vanilla Madeleines with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce & vanilla cream
More about Prairie Moon
The Lucky Platter

514 Main St, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya$15.99
More about The Lucky Platter

