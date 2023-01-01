Jambalaya in Evanston

56th JAMBALAYA FESTIVAL, GONZALES, LOUISIANA (Fri- Wed)

SALAD

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

Blackened fresh Atlantic salmon spears over mixed greens with avocado, toasted corn, pico de gallo tortilla crisps and cilantro ranch dressing

ENTRÉE

P. MOON JAMBALAYA

Traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of

peppers & spice YA! YA!

SEAFOOD BIG MAMOU

A Prairie Moon favorite! Gulf shrimp, scallops and crawfish tails in a savory tomato-cayenne simmer sauce over rice

BUTTERCRUMB SOURDOUGH BREAD & BUTTER

MADELEINES & STRAWBERRIES

4 vanilla Madeleines with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce & vanilla cream

