Kale salad in Evanston

Soul & Smoke
1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON
|Southwest Kale Salad
|$15.00
Arugula/Kale Mix, Quinoa, Avocado, Blackened Corn, Grilled Red Pepper, Red Onions, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Scallions, Tortilla Strips, BBQ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Gluten Free, Vegetarian
**NO MODIFICATIONS
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD
|$11.50
kale, romaine, broccoli, cabbage, shaved brussels, almonds, spicy vinaigrette dressing
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato