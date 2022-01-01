Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Kale Salad$15.00
Arugula/Kale Mix, Quinoa, Avocado, Blackened Corn, Grilled Red Pepper, Red Onions, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Scallions, Tortilla Strips, BBQ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Gluten Free, Vegetarian
**NO MODIFICATIONS
KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & BROCCOLI SALAD$11.50
kale, romaine, broccoli, cabbage, shaved brussels, almonds, spicy vinaigrette dressing
Kale Caesar Salad image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston

No reviews yet
Delivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
