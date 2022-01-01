Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lemon pound cake in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Lemon Pound Cake
Evanston restaurants that serve lemon pound cake
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.1
(1539 reviews)
LEMON RICOTTA POUND CAKE
$5.95
with strawberry sauce & vanilla cream
More about Prairie Moon
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
No reviews yet
lemon pound cake
$7.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
