Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD & MEDITERRANEAN GRILLED SHRIMP$17.95
Romaine, pitted Greek Kalamata olives, organic Greek Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers with olive oil, fresh oregano & 6 garlic grilled large gulf shrimp and a fresh oregano Greek dressing
More about Prairie Moon
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese crumbles with our house made Greek vinaigrette.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Garlic Chicken

Bisque

Beef Broccoli

Crepes

Sliders

Egg Benedict

Prawns

Pretzels

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (971 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston