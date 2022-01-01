Mediterranean salad in Evanston
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|GREEK SALAD & MEDITERRANEAN GRILLED SHRIMP
|$17.95
Romaine, pitted Greek Kalamata olives, organic Greek Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers with olive oil, fresh oregano & 6 garlic grilled large gulf shrimp and a fresh oregano Greek dressing
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
618 Church St, Evanston
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and feta cheese crumbles with our house made Greek vinaigrette.