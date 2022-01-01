Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve noodle soup

Kansaku image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Kansaku

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Udon Noodle With Only Soup$10.00

Item pic

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
麻辣牛肉面🌶 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
beef shank, wood ear mushrooms, cauliflower, bok choy, beansprouts, Szechuan chilies broth
炒码面🌶 Classic Jjamppong Noodle Soup$14.00
house-made Jjamppong noodle in spicy soup broth with shredded pork, cuttlefish, shrimp, cabbage, zucchini, onion, carrots, napa
海鲜码面🌶 Seafood Jjamppong Noodle Soup$16.00
house-made noodle in spicy soup. broth with jumbo scallops, cuttlefish, shrimp, cabbage zucchini, onion, carrots, napa

Main pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
044. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle in Szechuan Pickle Soup 酸菜鱼$15.95
Mild spicy. Gluten free.
043. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle & Bean Sprouts in Chili Oil Soup 巴国沸腾鱼$15.95
Very spicy.
酸汤肥牛米线 Sour Fatty Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup$12.95

Beef Pho Noodle Soup image

SANDWICHES • PHO

Viet Nom Nom

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$13.50
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free


