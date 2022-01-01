Noodle soup in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Kansaku
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Kansaku
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston
|Udon Noodle With Only Soup
|$10.00
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|麻辣牛肉面🌶 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
beef shank, wood ear mushrooms, cauliflower, bok choy, beansprouts, Szechuan chilies broth
|炒码面🌶 Classic Jjamppong Noodle Soup
|$14.00
house-made Jjamppong noodle in spicy soup broth with shredded pork, cuttlefish, shrimp, cabbage, zucchini, onion, carrots, napa
|海鲜码面🌶 Seafood Jjamppong Noodle Soup
|$16.00
house-made noodle in spicy soup. broth with jumbo scallops, cuttlefish, shrimp, cabbage zucchini, onion, carrots, napa
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|044. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle in Szechuan Pickle Soup 酸菜鱼
|$15.95
Mild spicy. Gluten free.
|043. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle & Bean Sprouts in Chili Oil Soup 巴国沸腾鱼
|$15.95
Very spicy.
|酸汤肥牛米线 Sour Fatty Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
More about Viet Nom Nom
SANDWICHES • PHO
Viet Nom Nom
618 1/2 Church St, Evanston
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$13.50
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free