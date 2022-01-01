Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve octopus

Kansaku image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Kansaku

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus Nigiri$8.00
More about Kansaku
Item pic

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potato & Octopus$14.00
new potatoes, octopus, gate olives, scallions, lemon
More about Union Pizzeria

