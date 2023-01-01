Paninis in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve paninis
Stacked and Folded - Evanston
824 Noyes St, Evanston
|Hummus Panini
|$11.95
House-made hummus, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mixed greens served on multi grain bread
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
618 Church St, Evanston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI
|$12.00
Herb-marinated chicken grilled, smothered in chipotle sauce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli.
|FRIDA'S PANINI
|$12.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, fried egg with pepper jack cheese and American cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and avocado mayo on a Telera bread.