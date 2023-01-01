Paninis in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Stacked and Folded - Evanston

824 Noyes St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Panini$11.95
House-made hummus, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, cucumber, swiss cheese, mixed greens served on multi grain bread
More about Stacked and Folded - Evanston
Item pic

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PANINI$12.00
Herb-marinated chicken grilled, smothered in chipotle sauce, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli.
FRIDA'S PANINI$12.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, fried egg with pepper jack cheese and American cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and avocado mayo on a Telera bread.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

