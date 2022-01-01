Quesadillas in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Chicken Quesadilla (Copy)
|$7.00
|Pork Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|QUESADILLAS
|$10.00
filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, corn salsa
More about Bluestone
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluestone
1932 Central St, Evanston
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Steak and Chipotle Quesadillas
|$16.00
Steak, Chipotle Peppers, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella
|Roasted Veggie Quesadilla
|$14.00
Seasonal Roasted Veggies, Goat Cheese