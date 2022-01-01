Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla (Copy)$7.00
Pork Quesadilla$7.00
More about Comida Cantina
QUESADILLAS image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLAS$10.00
filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, corn salsa
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Steak and Chipotle Quesadillas$16.00
Steak, Chipotle Peppers, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella
Roasted Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
Seasonal Roasted Veggies, Goat Cheese
More about Bluestone

