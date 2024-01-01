Rigatoni in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Rigatoni All'Amatriciana
|$23.00
Spicy, garlicky tomato sauce, crispy pancetta, Pecorino & parsley.
(Amatriciana sauce is made with bacon, this dish cannot be made vegetarian)
Trattoria D.O.C
706 Main Street, Evanston
|side Rigatoni al Salmone
|$12.50
Rigatoni sautéed with onion, fresh salmon in a vodka pink sauce
|Rigatoni al ragu d'agnello
|$19.00
short tube-shaped pasta sauteed in a ragu made with lamb, carrots, onions, celery tomato sauce, red wine, and topped with pecorino cheese.
|Rigatoni al Salmone
|$19.75
Rigatoni pasta sauteed with onion and fresh salmon in a pink vodka sauce.