Rigatoni in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve rigatoni

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni All'Amatriciana$23.00
Spicy, garlicky tomato sauce, crispy pancetta, Pecorino & parsley.
(Amatriciana sauce is made with bacon, this dish cannot be made vegetarian)
More about Union Pizzeria - 1245 Chicago Avenue
Trattoria D.O.C

706 Main Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
side Rigatoni al Salmone$12.50
Rigatoni sautéed with onion, fresh salmon in a vodka pink sauce
Rigatoni al ragu d'agnello$19.00
short tube-shaped pasta sauteed in a ragu made with lamb, carrots, onions, celery tomato sauce, red wine, and topped with pecorino cheese.
Rigatoni al Salmone$19.75
Rigatoni pasta sauteed with onion and fresh salmon in a pink vodka sauce.
More about Trattoria D.O.C

