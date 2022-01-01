Shrimp tacos in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Prairie Moon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|FRIED SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime creama, corn tortillas
More about Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Taco Crispy Shrimp
|$5.50
Panko breaded - contains gluten
Guacamole, corn relish and a chipotle aioli
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
|Sauteed Shrimp Tacos for 4
|$28.00