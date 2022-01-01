Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve squid

Kansaku image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Kansaku - Evanston

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Nigiri$7.00
Spicy Squid$8.00
Squid Sashimi$13.00
More about Kansaku - Evanston
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Squid$11.95
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

