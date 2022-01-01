Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Squid
Evanston restaurants that serve squid
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Kansaku - Evanston
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.4
(1646 reviews)
Squid Nigiri
$7.00
Spicy Squid
$8.00
Squid Sashimi
$13.00
More about Kansaku - Evanston
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Tom Yum Squid
$11.95
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
