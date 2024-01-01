Steak salad in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve steak salad
More about The Lucky Platter
The Lucky Platter
514 Main St, Evanston
|Steak Salad
|$20.19
Mixed Greens, romaine, roasted red pepper, feta, garlic croutons
More about Double Clutch Brewing Company
Double Clutch Brewing Company
2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston
|El Camino Steak Salad
|$17.95
mixed greens and romaine tossed in chipotle ranch dressing, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips, cilantro, queso fresco, and marinated sirloin steak