Steamed rice in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Steamed Rice
Evanston restaurants that serve steamed rice
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Kansaku
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.4
(1646 reviews)
Steamed White Rice
$2.00
More about Kansaku
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
4. steamed sticky rice w/ chicken 珍珠鸡
$5.25
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
