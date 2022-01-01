Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve steamed rice

Kansaku image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Kansaku

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.4 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed White Rice$2.00
More about Kansaku
Main pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4. steamed sticky rice w/ chicken 珍珠鸡$5.25
More about Peppercorns Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Beef Soup

Rice Soup

Tiramisu

Curry Chicken

Salmon Salad

Muffins

Pudding

Edamame

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston