Sticky rice in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Sticky Rice
Evanston restaurants that serve sticky rice
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice
$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice
$8.95
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
4. steamed sticky rice w/ chicken 珍珠鸡
$5.25
198. Crispy Sticky Rice w/ Brown Sugar 红糖糍粑
$5.95
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
