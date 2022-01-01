Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Evanston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
elephant + vine - 719 Church Street
719 Church Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
More about elephant + vine - 719 Church Street
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston
Fish Soup
Curry
Yakitori
Mapo Tofu
Pretzels
Prawns
Pork Belly
Avocado Toast
More near Evanston to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1469 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston