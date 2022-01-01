Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

elephant + vine image

 

elephant + vine - 719 Church Street

719 Church Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about elephant + vine - 719 Church Street
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Fish Soup

Curry

Yakitori

Mapo Tofu

Pretzels

Prawns

Pork Belly

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston