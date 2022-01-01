Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Evanston

Evanston restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
MARGARITA CHICKEN TACOS$13.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
FRIED SHRIMP TACOS$15.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime creama, corn tortillas
More about Prairie Moon
Tag's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Tag's Cafe

2012 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (76 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
Egg, roasted red peppers, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
Bacon Taco$3.99
Egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
Sausage Taco$3.99
Egg, breakfast sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
More about Tag's Cafe
Taco Short Rib image

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Eggplant$4.00
Taco Crunchy Picadillo$3.00
Vegan Shawarma Taco$5.00
More about Comida Cantina
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk chicken lettuce tacos (3)$14.00
3 lettuce shell layered with marinated jerk chicken, tomato, onion topped with cheese.
Jerk Shrimp tacos (3)$16.00
3 flour tortilla layered with jerk shrimp, tomato, lettuce, onion and topped with cheese.
Jerk chicken tacos (3)$14.00
3 flour tortilla layered with marinated jerk chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion and topped with cheese.
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

