Tacos in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
|MARGARITA CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
|FRIED SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime creama, corn tortillas
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Tag's Cafe
2012 Central St, Evanston
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99
Egg, roasted red peppers, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
|Bacon Taco
|$3.99
Egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
|Sausage Taco
|$3.99
Egg, breakfast sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese with the choice of a flour or corn tortilla
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Taco Eggplant
|$4.00
|Taco Crunchy Picadillo
|$3.00
|Vegan Shawarma Taco
|$5.00
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Jerk chicken lettuce tacos (3)
|$14.00
3 lettuce shell layered with marinated jerk chicken, tomato, onion topped with cheese.
|Jerk Shrimp tacos (3)
|$16.00
3 flour tortilla layered with jerk shrimp, tomato, lettuce, onion and topped with cheese.
|Jerk chicken tacos (3)
|$14.00
3 flour tortilla layered with marinated jerk chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion and topped with cheese.