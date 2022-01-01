Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Tostadas
Evanston restaurants that serve tostadas
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada
$17.00
More about Comida Cantina
Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
1700 Central Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Tuna Tostada
$17.00
More about Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston
Rangoon
Pies
Cucumber Salad
Crab Rangoon
Cobb Salad
Pudding
Mediterranean Salad
Skirt Steaks
More near Evanston to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1468 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston