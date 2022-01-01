Veggie burgers in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER"
|$13.95
"Beyond" plant based, soy and gluten-free patty with choice of cheese
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$13.00
black bean patty, guacamole, corn salsa, potato bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Kettle Chips
|"Veggie"Burger - GF
|$17.00
Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Gluten-free Bun, Kettle Chips