Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE "BEYOND BURGER"$13.95
"Beyond" plant based, soy and gluten-free patty with choice of cheese
More about Prairie Moon
Ridgeville Tavern image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$13.00
black bean patty, guacamole, corn salsa, potato bun
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Farmhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$14.00
Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Kettle Chips
"Veggie"Burger - GF$17.00
Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Gluten-free Bun, Kettle Chips
More about Farmhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Lobsters

Beef Noodle Soup

Chocolate Cake

Beef Broccoli

Beef Soup

Thai Tea

Burritos

Shrimp Fried Rice

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston