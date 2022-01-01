Vermicelli in Evanston

Every salad is loaded with farm fresh spring mix greens & chilled vermicelli noodles and topped with carrot, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, fresh cilantro & mint, lime, and crushed peanuts.

We make our housemade Vietnamese Vinaigrette with fish sauce and Vegan Vinaigrette with a seaweed-based “fish sauce” (fully vegan). | Dietary: Gluten friendly, dairy free

