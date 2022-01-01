Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve vermicelli

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai vermicelli (Khanom Jeen)$3.00
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
酸汤粉丝鱼 🌶 Fish Soup with Vermicelli$17.00
fish fillet, sour mustard greens, soybean, vermicelli, scallions, Sichuan red chili peppers
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Vermicelli Noodle Salad image

SANDWICHES • PHO

Viet Nom Nom

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
Every salad is loaded with farm fresh spring mix greens & chilled vermicelli noodles and topped with carrot, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, fresh cilantro & mint, lime, and crushed peanuts.
We make our housemade Vietnamese Vinaigrette with fish sauce and Vegan Vinaigrette with a seaweed-based “fish sauce” (fully vegan). | Dietary: Gluten friendly, dairy free
More about Viet Nom Nom

