Vermicelli in Evanston

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Thai vermicelli (Khanom Jeen)
|$3.00
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|酸汤粉丝鱼 🌶 Fish Soup with Vermicelli
|$17.00
fish fillet, sour mustard greens, soybean, vermicelli, scallions, Sichuan red chili peppers
SANDWICHES • PHO
Viet Nom Nom
618 1/2 Church St, Evanston
|Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
Every salad is loaded with farm fresh spring mix greens & chilled vermicelli noodles and topped with carrot, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, fresh cilantro & mint, lime, and crushed peanuts.
We make our housemade Vietnamese Vinaigrette with fish sauce and Vegan Vinaigrette with a seaweed-based “fish sauce” (fully vegan). | Dietary: Gluten friendly, dairy free