Evansville restaurants you'll love
Evansville's top cuisines
Must-try Evansville restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville
|Popular items
|Green Dreams
|$7.00
|Cupcake
|$4.50
|Berry Bacon Grill Wrap
|$9.50
Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor
606 N Main Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|The Farva (House Stromboli)
Pizza sauce/crumbled sausage/ham/onion/pepperoni/bacon/green peppers/banana peppers/ham on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
|The Gurg (BBQ) 12"
|$13.99
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/onion/pineapple/mozz and prov
|Cow-N-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"
|$19.99
Pizza sauce/beef/sausage/kentucky legend ham/pepperoni/bacon/Mozz and prov cheese
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
215 North Green River Rd., Evansville
|Popular items
|TONKOTSU RAMEN
|$12.00
|Gyoza 餃子
|$6.00
|Holly roll
|$11.00
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|Smothered Fry PHILLY
|$8.25
Smothered fries with philly cheese steak, green pepper, onion, shredded mozzarella
|Beer Battered Mushrooms
|$7.25
Fresh Hand-Breaded to Order
|1/3 Pound Burger (single)
|$7.75
Served with Fries
Schymik's Kitchen
1112 Parrett St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Entry for NYE 2021
|$125.00
Tax and Gratuity included in ticket price. Please make note of your entrée selection at checkout. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner begins at 7 PM.
|Entry for Jan 11
|$85.00
Tax and gratuity included in ticket price. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner service begins at 7 PM.
|Entry for Feb 14
|$150.00
Five Courses, Tax, Gratuity, and $25 Schymik's Kitchen gift card included in price of ticket. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner service begins at 7 PM.
*Gift card to be used on/after February 15
SALADS • SUSHI
Zuki Japanese Restaurant
1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville
|Popular items
|Godzilla Roll
|$12.00
|Steak & Chicken
|$22.00
|Eggroll
|$6.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor
6669 Kratzville Rd, Evansville
|Popular items
|The Larr (Deluxe) 16"
|$24.99
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, black olives, banana peppers, mozz/prov
|Bread Sticks
|$5.99
5 to an order, brushed with garlic butter, parmesan
|Cow-n-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"
|$24.99
Pizza sauce, beef, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon, mozz/prov
Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Popular items
|General Tsos Chicken Bento
|$8.93
tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
**Kanpai Favorite**
Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.
|Kanpai Salad
|$4.50
**Kanpai Favorite**
Romaine, carrots, red cabbage, wonton strips and house sesame dressing.
Parlor Doughnuts
12 Northwest 3rd Street, Evanville
|Popular items
|assorted dozen
|$24.00
|Halfdonut
|$2.00
|Donut and latte
|$5.00
Thai Papaya Cuisine
1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville
|Popular items
|ND1 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin rice noodle with choice of meat, mix with tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and sweet tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, lime juice, and chili sauce (so you can make it as spicy as you like) on the side.
|ND4 Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)
|$13.99
Egg noodles in yellow curry, fried onions, garlic oil, green onions, lime, chili. topped with crispy noodles, carrot and cilantro.
|CR3 Yellow Curry
|$13.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream and potatoes.
Spudz N Stuff
2403 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
|$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
|Original Hungry Man
|$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
|A1 Steak Spud
|$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Marx Barbecue
3119 W Maryland St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Turkey lb.
|$9.95
Deli meat
|Pork
|$11.95
Comes with sauce.
|Ham lb.
|$8.95
Deli meat
2nd Language Patisserie
n/a, Evansville
|Popular items
|FRENCH VANILLA BEAN DONUT
|$3.25
|BUTTER CROISSANT
|$3.75
|CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT DONUT
|$4.50
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
|Popular items
|Spicy Soul Chicken
|$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
|Crispy Double Diner Burger
|$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
|Fried Risotto
|$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
|The Popeye Salad
|$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Spudz N Stuff
2403 Washington, Evansville
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
|$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
|A1 Steak Spud
|$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
|Original Hungry Man
|$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
GRILL
Bokeh Lounge
1007 Parrett St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Nachos
|BYOB(urger)
|$10.00
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltop Inn
1100 Harmony Way, Evansville
|Popular items
|Blt
|$5.00
|German Fries
|$2.50
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.50
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Popular items
|House Fries
|$3.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
|Gen 3 Wrap
|$10.00
Carson's Brewery
2404 Lynch Rd., Evansville
|Popular items
|empty 32 oz growler
|$10.00
|Tilted and Kilted 6 pk
|$8.99
|GitRDone Case
|$9.99
Zuki Japanese Grill
222 Main Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|Ala Cart Vegetables
|$5.00
|Hamachi (Yellow tail)
|$2.50
|Maguro (Tuna)
|$2.50
Wolf's BBQ
6600 N First Ave, Evansville
|Popular items
|BBQ St. Louis Ribs #
|$15.89
|House Salad
|$4.99
|Chocolate Cream Pie Slice (Copy)
|$4.49
Mo's House
1114 Parrett Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch
|$40.00
Feb 13th. 11AM-1PM. Includes entry into the show as well as 5 small plates to eat. If you are coming with a group of people, please list those people in the "special request" area when purchasing your single ticket. We highly encourage buying group tickets all at once to insure that your group can sit together. Tickets purchased individually for a group are not guaranteed to be able to sit together if purchased as separate times. We will do our best to accommodate but it is not guaranteed. Addition tabs that are open during the show will have a 25% service charged added to the overall bill. The email system that we are using may send you a message saying that we haven't approved your order. If you are getting that email, we indeed have your order we just haven't approved it yet so no need to worry.
|Old Fashion Cocktail Kit
|$50.00
Includes Ezra Brooks Rye Whiskey 750mL, House Bitters 1oz., Luxardo Cherries 30 count, Luxardo Cherry Syrup 17oz., Brown Sugar Cubes 15 count, Comes with 2 oranges and a back of cold draft ice.
|Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat
|$30.00
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$15.00
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Pangea Kitchen
111 S Green River Rd, Evansville
|Popular items
|Roasted Vegetables
|$8.45
|Small The Baller
|$15.00
Sauced
1113 Parrett Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Marinara
|$12.00
Wine suggestions: Pinot Grigio, Chianti
|Stuffed Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
Hand breaded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed on linguine pasta with marinara sauce with house veg on the side.
Wine suggestions: Pinot Noir or Merlot
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS
Parlor Doughnuts
303 N Green River Rd, Evansville
|Popular items
|1 Layered Doughnut
|$2.75
- 2