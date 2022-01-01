Evansville restaurants you'll love

Scroll right

Must-try Evansville restaurants

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery

222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Dreams$7.00
Cupcake$4.50
Berry Bacon Grill Wrap$9.50
More about Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor image

 

Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor

606 N Main Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Farva (House Stromboli)
Pizza sauce/crumbled sausage/ham/onion/pepperoni/bacon/green peppers/banana peppers/ham on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
The Gurg (BBQ) 12"$13.99
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/onion/pineapple/mozz and prov
Cow-N-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"$19.99
Pizza sauce/beef/sausage/kentucky legend ham/pepperoni/bacon/Mozz and prov cheese
More about Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen image

 

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen

215 North Green River Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TONKOTSU RAMEN$12.00
Gyoza 餃子$6.00
Holly roll$11.00
More about Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
Lamasco Bar and Grill image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Fry PHILLY$8.25
Smothered fries with philly cheese steak, green pepper, onion, shredded mozzarella
Beer Battered Mushrooms$7.25
Fresh Hand-Breaded to Order
1/3 Pound Burger (single)$7.75
Served with Fries
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Schymik's Kitchen image

 

Schymik's Kitchen

1112 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Entry for NYE 2021$125.00
Tax and Gratuity included in ticket price. Please make note of your entrée selection at checkout. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner begins at 7 PM.
Entry for Jan 11$85.00
Tax and gratuity included in ticket price. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner service begins at 7 PM.
Entry for Feb 14$150.00
Five Courses, Tax, Gratuity, and $25 Schymik's Kitchen gift card included in price of ticket. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner service begins at 7 PM.
*Gift card to be used on/after February 15
More about Schymik's Kitchen
Zuki Japanese Restaurant image

SALADS • SUSHI

Zuki Japanese Restaurant

1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 3.7 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Godzilla Roll$12.00
Steak & Chicken$22.00
Eggroll$6.00
More about Zuki Japanese Restaurant
Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor

6669 Kratzville Rd, Evansville

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Larr (Deluxe) 16"$24.99
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, black olives, banana peppers, mozz/prov
Bread Sticks$5.99
5 to an order, brushed with garlic butter, parmesan
Cow-n-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"$24.99
Pizza sauce, beef, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon, mozz/prov
More about Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor
Kanpai Sushi image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
General Tsos Chicken Bento$8.93
tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions
Crab Rangoon$6.95
**Kanpai Favorite**
Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.
Kanpai Salad$4.50
**Kanpai Favorite**
Romaine, carrots, red cabbage, wonton strips and house sesame dressing.
More about Kanpai Sushi
Parlor Doughnuts image

 

Parlor Doughnuts

12 Northwest 3rd Street, Evanville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
assorted dozen$24.00
Halfdonut$2.00
Donut and latte$5.00
More about Parlor Doughnuts
Thai Papaya Cuisine image

 

Thai Papaya Cuisine

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ND1 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin rice noodle with choice of meat, mix with tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and sweet tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, lime juice, and chili sauce (so you can make it as spicy as you like) on the side.
ND4 Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)$13.99
Egg noodles in yellow curry, fried onions, garlic oil, green onions, lime, chili. topped with crispy noodles, carrot and cilantro.
CR3 Yellow Curry$13.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream and potatoes.
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine
Spudz N Stuff image

 

Spudz N Stuff

2403 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Spud$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
Original Hungry Man$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
A1 Steak Spud$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
More about Spudz N Stuff
Marx Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Marx Barbecue

3119 W Maryland St, Evansville

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey lb.$9.95
Deli meat
Pork$11.95
Comes with sauce.
Ham lb.$8.95
Deli meat
More about Marx Barbecue
2nd Language Patisserie image

 

2nd Language Patisserie

n/a, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH VANILLA BEAN DONUT$3.25
BUTTER CROISSANT$3.75
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT DONUT$4.50
More about 2nd Language Patisserie
Amy's on Franklin image

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Soul Chicken$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crispy Double Diner Burger$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Fried Risotto$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
More about Amy's on Franklin
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Logs$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
The Popeye Salad$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Spudz N Stuff image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Spudz N Stuff

2403 Washington, Evansville

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Spud$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
A1 Steak Spud$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
Original Hungry Man$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
More about Spudz N Stuff
Bokeh Lounge image

GRILL

Bokeh Lounge

1007 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (609 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos
BYOB(urger)$10.00
Veggie Burger$12.00
More about Bokeh Lounge
Hilltop Inn image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltop Inn

1100 Harmony Way, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blt$5.00
German Fries$2.50
Steak Sandwich$8.50
More about Hilltop Inn
Fool Moon Grill and Bar image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fool Moon Grill and Bar

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Fries$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Gen 3 Wrap$10.00
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
Carson's Brewery image

 

Carson's Brewery

2404 Lynch Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
empty 32 oz growler$10.00
Tilted and Kilted 6 pk$8.99
GitRDone Case$9.99
More about Carson's Brewery
Zuki Japanese Grill image

 

Zuki Japanese Grill

222 Main Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ala Cart Vegetables$5.00
Hamachi (Yellow tail)$2.50
Maguro (Tuna)$2.50
More about Zuki Japanese Grill
Wolf's BBQ image

 

Wolf's BBQ

6600 N First Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ St. Louis Ribs #$15.89
House Salad$4.99
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice (Copy)$4.49
More about Wolf's BBQ
Mo's House image

 

Mo's House

1114 Parrett Street, Evansville

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch$40.00
Feb 13th. 11AM-1PM. Includes entry into the show as well as 5 small plates to eat. If you are coming with a group of people, please list those people in the "special request" area when purchasing your single ticket. We highly encourage buying group tickets all at once to insure that your group can sit together. Tickets purchased individually for a group are not guaranteed to be able to sit together if purchased as separate times. We will do our best to accommodate but it is not guaranteed. Addition tabs that are open during the show will have a 25% service charged added to the overall bill. The email system that we are using may send you a message saying that we haven't approved your order. If you are getting that email, we indeed have your order we just haven't approved it yet so no need to worry.
Old Fashion Cocktail Kit$50.00
Includes Ezra Brooks Rye Whiskey 750mL, House Bitters 1oz., Luxardo Cherries 30 count, Luxardo Cherry Syrup 17oz., Brown Sugar Cubes 15 count, Comes with 2 oranges and a back of cold draft ice.
Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat$30.00
More about Mo's House
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$12.00
Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Pangea Kitchen image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Pangea Kitchen

111 S Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 5 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Vegetables$8.45
Small The Baller$15.00
More about Pangea Kitchen
Sauced image

 

Sauced

1113 Parrett Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Marinara$12.00
Wine suggestions: Pinot Grigio, Chianti
Stuffed Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Hand breaded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed on linguine pasta with marinara sauce with house veg on the side.
Wine suggestions: Pinot Noir or Merlot
More about Sauced
Parlor Doughnuts image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Parlor Doughnuts

303 N Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 4.8 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Layered Doughnut$2.75
More about Parlor Doughnuts
Roca Bar North image

 

Roca Bar North

12301 us41, evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roca Bar North
The Kitchen image

 

The Kitchen

600 East Baseline Rd, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Kitchen
2nd Language Ramen image

 

2nd Language Ramen

401 NW 2nd St Suite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 2nd Language Ramen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Evansville

Fried Rice

Rangoon

Quesadillas

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

