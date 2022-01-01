Evansville American restaurants you'll love

Lamasco Bar and Grill image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
NO SUBSTITUIONS
Filled with Egg, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, and Sausage. Smothered in Queso and served with Sour Cream & Salsa
No Substitute Egg Mix
1/3 Pound Burger (single)$7.75
Served with Fries
Whole Hot Ham & Cheese$9.25
Served with Chips
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Schymik's Kitchen image

 

Schymik's Kitchen

1112 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Entry for Dec 21$79.00
Price includes four courses, tax, and gratuity. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner is served at 7.
Entry for Feb 1$99.00
Tax and gratuity are included with our ticket price. Doors open at 6:30 PM for cocktail hour. Amuse-bouche served at 7 PM.
Entry for NYE 2021$125.00
Tax and Gratuity included in ticket price. Please make note of your entrée selection at checkout. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner begins at 7 PM.
More about Schymik's Kitchen
Spudz N Stuff image

 

Spudz N Stuff

2403 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Spud$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
Original Hungry Man$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
A1 Steak Spud$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
More about Spudz N Stuff
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Logs$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
The Popeye Salad$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Hilltop Inn image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltop Inn

1100 Harmony Way, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blt$5.00
German Fries$2.50
Steak Sandwich$8.50
More about Hilltop Inn

