Evansville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Evansville
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
NO SUBSTITUIONS
Filled with Egg, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, and Sausage. Smothered in Queso and served with Sour Cream & Salsa
No Substitute Egg Mix
|1/3 Pound Burger (single)
|$7.75
Served with Fries
|Whole Hot Ham & Cheese
|$9.25
Served with Chips
More about Schymik's Kitchen
Schymik's Kitchen
1112 Parrett St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Entry for Dec 21
|$79.00
Price includes four courses, tax, and gratuity. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner is served at 7.
|Entry for Feb 1
|$99.00
Tax and gratuity are included with our ticket price. Doors open at 6:30 PM for cocktail hour. Amuse-bouche served at 7 PM.
|Entry for NYE 2021
|$125.00
Tax and Gratuity included in ticket price. Please make note of your entrée selection at checkout. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner begins at 7 PM.
More about Spudz N Stuff
Spudz N Stuff
2403 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
|$8.99
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
|Original Hungry Man
|$10.99
BBQ pulled pork, chicken, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, & green onions.
|A1 Steak Spud
|$10.99
Steak, A-1 Sauce, mozzarella cheese, green onion, & sour cream.
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
|The Popeye Salad
|$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!