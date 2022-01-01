Evansville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Evansville
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
NO SUBSTITUIONS
Filled with Egg, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, and Sausage. Smothered in Queso and served with Sour Cream & Salsa
No Substitute Egg Mix
|1/3 Pound Burger (single)
|$7.75
Served with Fries
|Whole Hot Ham & Cheese
|$9.25
Served with Chips
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
|Spicy Soul Chicken
|$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
|Crispy Double Diner Burger
|$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
|Fried Risotto
|$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Cheese Logs
|$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
|The Popeye Salad
|$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
GRILL
Bokeh Lounge
1007 Parrett St, Evansville
|Nachos
|BYOB(urger)
|$10.00
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltop Inn
1100 Harmony Way, Evansville
|Blt
|$5.00
|German Fries
|$2.50
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.50
Mo's House
1114 Parrett Street, Evansville
|Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch
|$40.00
Feb 13th. 11AM-1PM. Includes entry into the show as well as 5 small plates to eat. If you are coming with a group of people, please list those people in the "special request" area when purchasing your single ticket. We highly encourage buying group tickets all at once to insure that your group can sit together. Tickets purchased individually for a group are not guaranteed to be able to sit together if purchased as separate times. We will do our best to accommodate but it is not guaranteed. Addition tabs that are open during the show will have a 25% service charged added to the overall bill. The email system that we are using may send you a message saying that we haven't approved your order. If you are getting that email, we indeed have your order we just haven't approved it yet so no need to worry.
|Old Fashion Cocktail Kit
|$50.00
Includes Ezra Brooks Rye Whiskey 750mL, House Bitters 1oz., Luxardo Cherries 30 count, Luxardo Cherry Syrup 17oz., Brown Sugar Cubes 15 count, Comes with 2 oranges and a back of cold draft ice.
|Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat
|$30.00
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$15.00