Evansville bars & lounges you'll love

Lamasco Bar and Grill image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
NO SUBSTITUIONS
Filled with Egg, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Bacon, and Sausage. Smothered in Queso and served with Sour Cream & Salsa
No Substitute Egg Mix
1/3 Pound Burger (single)$7.75
Served with Fries
Whole Hot Ham & Cheese$9.25
Served with Chips
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy's on Franklin image

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Soul Chicken$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crispy Double Diner Burger$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Fried Risotto$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
More about Amy's on Franklin
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Logs$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
The Popeye Salad$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Bokeh Lounge image

GRILL

Bokeh Lounge

1007 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (609 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos
BYOB(urger)$10.00
Veggie Burger$12.00
More about Bokeh Lounge
Hilltop Inn image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltop Inn

1100 Harmony Way, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blt$5.00
German Fries$2.50
Steak Sandwich$8.50
More about Hilltop Inn
Mo's House image

 

Mo's House

1114 Parrett Street, Evansville

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drag Me To The Weekend Brunch$40.00
Feb 13th. 11AM-1PM. Includes entry into the show as well as 5 small plates to eat. If you are coming with a group of people, please list those people in the "special request" area when purchasing your single ticket. We highly encourage buying group tickets all at once to insure that your group can sit together. Tickets purchased individually for a group are not guaranteed to be able to sit together if purchased as separate times. We will do our best to accommodate but it is not guaranteed. Addition tabs that are open during the show will have a 25% service charged added to the overall bill. The email system that we are using may send you a message saying that we haven't approved your order. If you are getting that email, we indeed have your order we just haven't approved it yet so no need to worry.
Old Fashion Cocktail Kit$50.00
Includes Ezra Brooks Rye Whiskey 750mL, House Bitters 1oz., Luxardo Cherries 30 count, Luxardo Cherry Syrup 17oz., Brown Sugar Cubes 15 count, Comes with 2 oranges and a back of cold draft ice.
Mo's House Heart Bucket Hat$30.00
More about Mo's House
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$12.00
Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Roca Bar North image

 

Roca Bar North

12301 us41, evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roca Bar North

