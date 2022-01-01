Evansville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Evansville
More about Parlor Doughnuts
Parlor Doughnuts
12 Northwest 3rd Street, Evanville
|Popular items
|assorted dozen
|$24.00
|Halfdonut
|$2.00
|Donut and latte
|$5.00
More about Amy's on Franklin
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
|Popular items
|Spicy Soul Chicken
|$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
|Crispy Double Diner Burger
|$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
|Fried Risotto
|$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Popular items
|Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$15.00