Evansville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Evansville

Parlor Doughnuts image

 

Parlor Doughnuts

12 Northwest 3rd Street, Evanville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
assorted dozen$24.00
Halfdonut$2.00
Donut and latte$5.00
More about Parlor Doughnuts
Amy's on Franklin image

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Soul Chicken$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crispy Double Diner Burger$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Fried Risotto$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
More about Amy's on Franklin
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$12.00
Full Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Parlor Doughnuts image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Parlor Doughnuts

303 N Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 4.8 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Layered Doughnut$2.75
More about Parlor Doughnuts

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Evansville

Rangoon

Fried Rice

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cookies

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Evansville to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston