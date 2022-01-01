Evansville sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Evansville

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery

222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Dreams$7.00
Cupcake$4.50
Berry Bacon Grill Wrap$9.50
More about Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor image

 

Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor

606 N Main Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Farva (House Stromboli)
Pizza sauce/crumbled sausage/ham/onion/pepperoni/bacon/green peppers/banana peppers/ham on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
The Gurg (BBQ) 12"$13.99
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/onion/pineapple/mozz and prov
Cow-N-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"$19.99
Pizza sauce/beef/sausage/kentucky legend ham/pepperoni/bacon/Mozz and prov cheese
More about Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor
Amy's on Franklin image

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Soul Chicken$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crispy Double Diner Burger$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Fried Risotto$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce
More about Amy's on Franklin

