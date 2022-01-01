Evansville sandwich spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville
Popular items
Green Dreams
$7.00
Cupcake
$4.50
Berry Bacon Grill Wrap
$9.50
Dontae's On Main Pizza Parlor
606 N Main Street, Evansville
Popular items
The Farva (House Stromboli)
Pizza sauce/crumbled sausage/ham/onion/pepperoni/bacon/green peppers/banana peppers/ham on hoagie roll (can substitute pizza sauce with BBQ sauce)
The Gurg (BBQ) 12"
$13.99
BBQ sauce/pulled pork/candied jalepenos/onion/pineapple/mozz and prov
Cow-N-Pig (Meatlovers) 16"
$19.99
Pizza sauce/beef/sausage/kentucky legend ham/pepperoni/bacon/Mozz and prov cheese
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
Popular items
Spicy Soul Chicken
$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crispy Double Diner Burger
$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Fried Risotto
$10.00
Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce