Bacon cheeseburgers in Evansville

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Bourbon BBQ Bacon Burger
|$9.99
All beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with seasoned fries.
|Chaser’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger made with an all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle piled onto a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.
|Spicy Cowboy Bacon Burger
|$11.99
Our top selling burger! This spicy burger is made with an all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapeño slices and drizzled with sriracha sauce for an extra kick! Served with seasoned fries.