Bourbon chicken in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Bourbon Chicken
Evansville restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville
No reviews yet
BOURBON CHICKEN
$13.95
More about Kanpai Sushi
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd
11845 petersburg rd, evansville
No reviews yet
Pecan Bourbon Chicken
$18.99
A boneless breast of chicken rolled in Georgia Pecan pieces and sautéed in a bourbon butter sauce served over rice.
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd
