Bulgogi in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve bulgogi

Kanpai Sushi image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi$11.95
More about Kanpai Sushi
2nd Language Ramen image

 

2nd Language Ramen - 401 NW 2nd St Suite A

401 NW 2nd St Suite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Buns$12.75
More about 2nd Language Ramen - 401 NW 2nd St Suite A

