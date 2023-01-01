Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Evansville

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Amy's Carrot Cake$8.00
Traditional carrot cake, cream cheese icing. 3 tier, decadent, and very rich!
More about Amy's on Franklin
Consumer pic

 

Samuel's - 113 SE Fourth Street

113 SE Fourth Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$8.00
More about Samuel's - 113 SE Fourth Street

Map

Map

