Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Carrot Cake
Evansville restaurants that serve carrot cake
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
Avg 4.4
(244 reviews)
Amy's Carrot Cake
$8.00
Traditional carrot cake, cream cheese icing. 3 tier, decadent, and very rich!
More about Amy's on Franklin
Samuel's - 113 SE Fourth Street
113 SE Fourth Street, Evansville
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE
$8.00
More about Samuel's - 113 SE Fourth Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville
Chips And Salsa
Tuna Salad
Vegetable Fried Rice
Shrimp Tempura
Reuben
Pudding
Fried Rice
Noodle Soup
More near Evansville to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Sullivan
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston