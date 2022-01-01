Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Cheese Fries
Evansville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese
$8.00
Cheddar or Pepper Jack
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Wolf's BBQ
6600 N First Ave, Evansville
No reviews yet
Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Cubes
$9.39
More about Wolf's BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville
Shrimp Fried Rice
Tuna Rolls
Shrimp Rolls
Cowboy Burgers
Maki
Filet Mignon
Tacos
Macaroni Salad
More near Evansville to explore
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston