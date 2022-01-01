Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef Salad image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Green Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Kite & Key Cafe

2301 W Franklin St, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Comes with your choice of dressing.
More about Kite & Key Cafe
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.99
Our Chef Salad comes with all the toppings you need! A bed of lettuce piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken for $1.99 more.
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse

11845 petersburg rd, evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
An abundant spring salad topped with fresh cut ham and turkey.
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
Wolf's BBQ image

 

Wolf's BBQ

6600 N First Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
More about Wolf's BBQ
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Full Chef Salad$14.00
Half Chef Salad$11.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

