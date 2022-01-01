Chef salad in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve chef salad
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Green Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion
Kite & Key Cafe
2301 W Franklin St, Evansville
|Chef Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Comes with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Our Chef Salad comes with all the toppings you need! A bed of lettuce piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken for $1.99 more.
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
11845 petersburg rd, evansville
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
An abundant spring salad topped with fresh cut ham and turkey.