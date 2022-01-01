Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve chicken curry

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen image

 

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen - 215 North Green River Rd.

215 North Green River Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Beef Curry with Chicken Katsuチキンカツとチーズのビーフカレー$18.00
Cheesy Beef Curry With Chicken Katsuチキンカツとチーズのビーフカレー$18.00
Item pic

 

Pangea Pizzeria

401 Northwest 2nd St, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)$23.00
House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.
18" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)$29.00
House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.
Thai Chicken Curry 18 inch (Thailand)$29.00
House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.
