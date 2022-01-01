Chicken sandwiches in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Fried Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$9.25
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Marx Barbecue
3119 W Maryland St, Evansville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Breaded, perfectly fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Nashville Hot sauce. Served on a bun with pickle chips. Your choice of side.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast. Served on a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Choice of one side.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
11845 petersburg rd, evansville
|Chicken Breast Sandwiches
|$13.99
Served your way, charbroiled or breaded and deep fried.