Chicken sandwiches in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.25
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Marx Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Marx Barbecue

3119 W Maryland St, Evansville

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$6.50
More about Marx Barbecue
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Breaded, perfectly fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Nashville Hot sauce. Served on a bun with pickle chips. Your choice of side.
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast. Served on a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Choice of one side.
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Bokeh Lounge image

GRILL

Bokeh Lounge

1007 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (609 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about Bokeh Lounge
Fool Moon Grill and Bar image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fool Moon Grill and Bar

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
Chicken Breast Sandwiches image

 

The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse

11845 petersburg rd, evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwiches$13.99
Served your way, charbroiled or breaded and deep fried.
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Philly Sandwich$15.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

