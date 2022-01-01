Chicken tenders in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
215 North Green River Rd., Evansville
|Kids Chicken Tenders Bento
|$7.00
|Chicken Tenders Bento
|$7.00
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.25
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine
Thai Papaya Cuisine
1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville
|Kids Meal Chicken Strips & Fries
|$8.99
5 chicken strips fried to a golden brown and served with french fries.
More about Amy's on Franklin
Amy's on Franklin
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
|Small Pecan Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.00
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
11845 petersburg rd, evansville
|Chicken Strips
|$14.99
Boneless strips of chicken served grilled or hand-breaded.
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Lunch Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Dinner Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$12.00