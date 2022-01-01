Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen image

 

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen

215 North Green River Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders Bento$7.00
Chicken Tenders Bento$7.00
More about Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
Lamasco Bar and Grill image

 

Lamasco Bar and Grill

1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$9.25
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Thai Papaya Cuisine image

 

Thai Papaya Cuisine

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Meal Chicken Strips & Fries$8.99
5 chicken strips fried to a golden brown and served with french fries.
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine
Amy's on Franklin image

 

Amy's on Franklin

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville

Avg 4.4 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Amy's on Franklin
2dfe3e0b-3982-4a0e-bc2f-2ed8f97ca99d image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.49
Hand breaded, fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Bokeh Lounge image

GRILL

Bokeh Lounge

1007 Parrett St, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (609 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about Bokeh Lounge
Fool Moon Grill and Bar image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fool Moon Grill and Bar

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$9.50
Small Pecan Chicken Tender Salad$11.00
Kid's Grilled Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
Chicken Strips image

 

The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse

11845 petersburg rd, evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$14.99
Boneless strips of chicken served grilled or hand-breaded.
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse
Wolf's BBQ image

 

Wolf's BBQ

6600 N First Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Two$7.29
More about Wolf's BBQ
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Tenders$12.00
Dinner Chicken Tenders$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

