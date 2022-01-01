Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Croissants
Evansville restaurants that serve croissants
Kite & Key Cafe
2301 W Franklin St, Evansville
No reviews yet
Breakfast Croissant
$5.00
Bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a buttery croissant. Comes with mayo and a tomato slice on the side.
More about Kite & Key Cafe
2nd Language Patisserie
n/a, Evansville
No reviews yet
BUTTER CROISSANT
$3.75
More about 2nd Language Patisserie
Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville
Crab Rangoon
Pork Chops
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Fried Steaks
Fried Pickles
Gyoza
Chicken Parmesan
More near Evansville to explore
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston