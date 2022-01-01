Curry chicken in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve curry chicken
Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen - 215 North Green River Rd.
215 North Green River Rd., Evansville
|Cheesy Beef Curry with Chicken Katsuチキンカツとチーズのビーフカレー
|$18.00
Pangea Pizzeria
401 Northwest 2nd St, Evansville
|14" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)
|$23.00
House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.
|18" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)
|$29.00
House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.
