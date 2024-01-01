Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve pad thai

Pangea Kitchen

111 S Green River Rd, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Basil- Pad Ka Pao$15.00
With garlic, chili, green beans and basil. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Choice of tofu, pork or chicken. (Add additional tofu, pork or chicken + $4.50)
Pad Ke Mao - Thai Drunken Noodles$11.00
House made noodles with stir-fried bok choy, wild ginger, fresh peppercorns and garlic. (Add your choice of tofu, pork or chicken + $4.50)
More about Pangea Kitchen
Thai Bistro & Bar

5416 East Indiana Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Meal Pad Thai$9.99
Kow Pad (Thai Fried Rice)$13.99
Stir-fried rice mixed with eggs, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion, and sliced cucumber.
(Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)
LS2 Kow Pad (Thai Fried Rice)$11.99
Stir-fried rice mixed with eggs, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion, and sliced cucumber. Served with a fried pork dumpling, and house salad. (House salad is dine-in only. The pork dumpling can be substituted for the vegetable spring roll.)

(Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)
More about Thai Bistro & Bar

