Pad thai in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve pad thai
Pangea Kitchen
111 S Green River Rd, Evansville
|Thai Basil- Pad Ka Pao
|$15.00
With garlic, chili, green beans and basil. Served with steamed jasmine rice. Choice of tofu, pork or chicken. (Add additional tofu, pork or chicken + $4.50)
|Pad Ke Mao - Thai Drunken Noodles
|$11.00
House made noodles with stir-fried bok choy, wild ginger, fresh peppercorns and garlic. (Add your choice of tofu, pork or chicken + $4.50)
Thai Bistro & Bar
5416 East Indiana Street, Evansville
|Kids Meal Pad Thai
|$9.99
|Kow Pad (Thai Fried Rice)
|$13.99
Stir-fried rice mixed with eggs, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion, and sliced cucumber.
(Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)
|LS2 Kow Pad (Thai Fried Rice)
|$11.99
Stir-fried rice mixed with eggs, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion, and sliced cucumber. Served with a fried pork dumpling, and house salad. (House salad is dine-in only. The pork dumpling can be substituted for the vegetable spring roll.)
(Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)