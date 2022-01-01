Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Evansville

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve pork chops

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Pork Chops$18.00
Lunch Pork Chops$16.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork Chop Burrito$11.95
More about Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville

Cheesecake

Chicken Noodles

California Rolls

Gyoza

Volcano Rolls

Octopus

Cucumber Salad

Dumplings

Map

More near Evansville to explore

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston