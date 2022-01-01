Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Pork Chops
Evansville restaurants that serve pork chops
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
Avg 4
(815 reviews)
Dinner Pork Chops
$18.00
Lunch Pork Chops
$16.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville
5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville
No reviews yet
Fried Pork Chop Burrito
$11.95
More about Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville
