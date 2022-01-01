Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve prime ribs

Prime Time North

12301 US-41, Evansville

TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Steak Salad$15.49
Romaine lettuce, chopped prime rib, blue cheese, roma tomatoes, eggs, onion strings, and served a pretzel stick and on the side.
More about Prime Time North
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd

11845 petersburg rd, evansville

Takeout
Prime Rib Queen Cut$30.99
(10-12oz.) Our House Specialty-Best in Town
For the Beef Lover, Seasoned to Perfection, Served with a Salad and a Baked Potato
(Friday and Saturday Nights only)
Prime Rib King Cut$41.99
(16-18oz.) Our House Specialty-Best in Town
For the Beef Lover, Seasoned to Perfection, Served with a Salad and a Baked Potato
(Friday and Saturday Nights only)
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd

