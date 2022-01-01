Prime ribs in Evansville
More about Prime Time North
Prime Time North
12301 US-41, Evansville
|Prime Rib Steak Salad
|$15.49
Romaine lettuce, chopped prime rib, blue cheese, roma tomatoes, eggs, onion strings, and served a pretzel stick and on the side.
More about The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse - 11845 Petersburg Rd
11845 petersburg rd, evansville
|Prime Rib Queen Cut
|$30.99
(10-12oz.) Our House Specialty-Best in Town
For the Beef Lover, Seasoned to Perfection, Served with a Salad and a Baked Potato
(Friday and Saturday Nights only)
|Prime Rib King Cut
|$41.99
(16-18oz.) Our House Specialty-Best in Town
For the Beef Lover, Seasoned to Perfection, Served with a Salad and a Baked Potato
(Friday and Saturday Nights only)