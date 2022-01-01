Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Evansville
/
Evansville
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Evansville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Marx Barbecue
3119 W Maryland St, Evansville
Avg 3.5
(14 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$4.50
More about Marx Barbecue
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
Avg 4
(815 reviews)
BBQ pulled pork Sandwich
$13.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
