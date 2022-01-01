Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Marx Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Marx Barbecue

3119 W Maryland St, Evansville

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$4.50
More about Marx Barbecue
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket image

 

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

230 Main St, Evansville

Avg 4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ pulled pork Sandwich$13.00
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville

