Quesadillas in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery

222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Screamin' Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
More about Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
Chaser's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Chaser's Bar & Grill

2131 w franklin st, Evansville

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
A chicken and cheese stuffed quesadilla made with or without onions and peppers, served with your choice of side.
Steak Quesadilla$9.99
A steak and cheese stuffed quesadilla made with or without peppers and onions, served with your choice of side.
More about Chaser's Bar & Grill
Fool Moon Grill and Bar image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fool Moon Grill and Bar

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.50
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Chicken & Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla$13.75
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Steak Jalapeno Quesadilla$10.95
Grilled Prime NY Strip, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onions, Black Beans, Jack Cheese and comes with Sour Cream.
More about Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville

Owensboro

