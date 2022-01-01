Quesadillas in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery
222 S Red Bank Rd Ste L, Evansville
|Screamin' Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.50
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL
Chaser's Bar & Grill
2131 w franklin st, Evansville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
A chicken and cheese stuffed quesadilla made with or without onions and peppers, served with your choice of side.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
A steak and cheese stuffed quesadilla made with or without peppers and onions, served with your choice of side.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Chicken & Spinach Artichoke Quesadilla
|$13.75