Rangoon in Evansville

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve rangoon

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen image

 

Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen

215 North Green River Rd., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon カニ・ラングーン$6.00
Crab Rangoon カニ・ラングーン$6.00
More about Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill Sushi and Ramen
Zuki Japanese Restaurant image

SALADS • SUSHI

Zuki Japanese Restaurant

1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville

Avg 3.7 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$8.00
More about Zuki Japanese Restaurant
Crab Rangoon image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.95
**Kanpai Favorite**
Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.
Crab Rangoon Roll$11.00
**Deep fried**
crab, cream cheese, scallions topped with Thai sweet chili sauce
Crab Rangoon Roll$5.50
More about Kanpai Sushi
Thai Papaya Cuisine image

 

Thai Papaya Cuisine

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoons$7.99
6 cream cheese dumplings mixed with imitation crab meat and celery. Served with cucumber sauce.
More about Thai Papaya Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

3000 North Green River Road Ste 7, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon (4)$5.95
crab/cream cheese/onion
More about Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

