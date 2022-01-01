Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Evansville

Evansville restaurants
Evansville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Kanpai Sushi image

 

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Spaghetti$7.95
More about Kanpai Sushi
Spaghetti & Marinara image

 

Sauced

1113 Parrett Street, Evansville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Marinara$12.00
Wine suggestions: Pinot Grigio, Chianti
More about Sauced

