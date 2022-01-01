Taco salad in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Lamasco Bar and Grill
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
Taco Meat, Corn Chips, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about Fool Moon Grill and Bar
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Taco Salad Lg
|$12.75
|Taco Salad Sm
|$11.50
More about COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Taco Salad/ Beef
|$15.00