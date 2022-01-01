Tacos in Evansville
Evansville restaurants that serve tacos
Lamasco Bar and Grill
1331 W Franklin Street, Evansville
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
Taco Meat, Corn Chips, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville
|Pow Pow Tacos
|$13.95
GRILL
Bokeh Lounge
1007 Parrett St, Evansville
|Tacos
|$12.00
|Monday Taco Online Only
|$9.00
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G, Evansville
|Taco Potato
|$10.50
|Taco Salad Lg
|$12.75
|Sriracha Taco Wrap
|$10.00
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
230 Main St, Evansville
|Taco Salad/ Beef
|$15.00
Ghost Quesadilla- Evansville
5011 Pearl DriveSuite A, Evansville
|Caribbean Chicken Tacos
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple/Mango Salsa (Pineapple, Mango, Cucumber, Red Onion and Jalapeno) and topped with Radish Sprouts.
|Kids Chicken Crunchy Tacos
|$5.99
|Veggie Tacos
|$10.35
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Parmesan Cheese and topped with Jack Cheese.