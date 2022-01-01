Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Evansville

Go
Evansville restaurants
Toast

Evansville restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Night Owl Sports Pub & Eatery image

GRILL

The Night Owl Sports Pub & Eatery

189 E Main St, Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
More about The Night Owl Sports Pub & Eatery
Evansville image

 

Evansville

1 W Main St., Evansville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.14
Iceberg Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons
More about Evansville

Browse other tasty dishes in Evansville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Evansville to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston