Evart restaurants you'll love
Must-try Evart restaurants
More about AJ's Event Center (1) -
AJ's Event Center (1) -
11377 US-10, Evart
|Popular items
|Churro
|$3.95
10 pieces topped with cinnamon and sugar, with a side of caramel sauce or chocolate sauce
|Friday Fish Bowl
|$13.95
Cod, French Fries, Cottage Cheese or Coleslaw
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
4 pcs of golden tenders with your choice of 1 dipping sauce
More about The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St
The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St
201 W 7th St, Evart