Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Evart restaurants you'll love

Go
Evart restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Evart

Must-try Evart restaurants

Consumer pic

 

AJ's Event Center (1) -

11377 US-10, Evart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Churro$3.95
10 pieces topped with cinnamon and sugar, with a side of caramel sauce or chocolate sauce
Friday Fish Bowl$13.95
Cod, French Fries, Cottage Cheese or Coleslaw
Chicken Tenders$7.95
4 pcs of golden tenders with your choice of 1 dipping sauce
More about AJ's Event Center (1) -
The Green Gold Diner image

 

The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St

201 W 7th St, Evart

No reviews yet
More about The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St
Consumer pic

 

City of Evart Dairy Whip - 214 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631

214 West 7th Street, Evart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about City of Evart Dairy Whip - 214 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631
Map

More near Evart to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston