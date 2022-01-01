Eve on Adams
A beautiful rooftop restaurant and bar towering 17 stories above downtown Tallahassee
101 S. Adams St.
Location
101 S. Adams St.
Tallahassee FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Munchies Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Vale Food Co.
Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!
Takko Korean Taqueria
At Takko, we stand behind the phrase “Chef-Driven.” Executive chef Tomas Lee creates unexpected, flavorful dishes that are #SeoulGood.
Uncle Maddio’s
Come in and enjoy!