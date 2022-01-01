Even Stevens Sandwiches

Go
Proudly serving the following craft partners: Peixoto Coffee, Cotton Country Jams, Bread Basket, Santan Brewing, Papago Brewing, Huss Brewing, Infinite Monkey Theorum, Double L Ranch Meats, City Cakes Bakery and Stoneground Bakery.

Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Single Cookie$1.49
BBQ Pork$10.25
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Reuben$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Hummazing Vegan$10.75
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
11 W Boston Ave

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
